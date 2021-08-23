Nuvoco Vistas, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare in spotlight

Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 570 per share.

Aurobindo Pharma said that its board of directors approved the termination of binding agreements with Cronus Pharma Specialities India for acquisition of 51% ownership in Cronus Pharma, for Rs 420 crore.

Cadila Healthcare said that the company has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19. ZyCoV-D is a three dose vaccine which will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.

The board of directors of Arvind Fashions approved the preferential allotment of equity shares aggregating to Rs. 439 crore to various investors including promoters at the price of Rs. 218.50.

Adani Total Gas has executed a Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement on 20th August 2021 with GSEC and Smartmeters Technologies to acquire 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies.

SRF said its board will meet on August 31 to consider issuance of bonus shares.

TTK Prestige said that a Long-Term settlement has been reached with the permanent workmen at manufacturing unit at Khardi, Maharashtra.

