Wipro to announce Q4 earnings on 29 April

The IT company will report its fourth quarter earnings on Friday, 29 April 2022.Wipro on Friday announced that the company's board will announce results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 March 2022, on Friday, 29 April 2022, after stock market trading hours.
Following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company's performance for the quarter and full year at 7:30 PM same day.
The IT major reported a 1.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on a 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of financial year ended 2022. The IT services segment revenue stood at $2,639.7 million, an increase of 2.3% QoQ and 27.5% YoY. IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 17.6%, a decrease of 19 basis points quarter on quarter.
Wipro said it expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,692 million to $2,745 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.
Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Shares of Wipro fell 0.25% to end at Rs 537.85 on Friday.
