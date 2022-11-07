USFDA removes import alert on shrimp exports of Avanti Frozen Foods

Avanti Feeds announced that the USFDA has removed shrimps produced and exported by Avanti Frozen Foods (AFFPL) (a subsidiary Company) to USA from detention without physical examination under Import Alert # 16-81, from 21 October 2022.

This import alert was imposed on 04 March 2021 due to presence of Salmonella in the Shrimp Produced and exported by AFFPL to USA.

This announcement will enable AFFPL to accelerate export of value added Shrimp Products to USA.

