Bandhan Bank allots 1595 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 1595 equity shares under ESOP on 07 November 2022.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,82,40,650/- comprising of 1,61,08,24,065 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,82,56,600/- comprising of 1,61,08,25,660 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up.

