Union Bank of India announced that the following credit ratings have been assigned to the Bank's proposed Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds aggregating to Rs.2000 crore-

CRISIL AA+ / Negative [ICRA] AA+ (hyb) (Negative) IND AA+/RWE rating

The announcement was made after market hours on 11 September 2020.

