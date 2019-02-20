Majesco in focus after partnering with APL

announced that (APL) selected L&A and Group Core Suite platform as the foundation of its digital business transformation strategy. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

has further received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of Inter corporate deposit. Essel has already received Rs 25.30 crore in last month. The balance amount is expected to be received by March 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

termed reports of alleged discussions between and for a possible last-minute joint bid for as speculative and baseless. The company confirms categorically that it is not in the process of submitting any revised bid for under the IBC process as mentioned in the articles, said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

made payment of Rs 477 crore for acquisition of (USTPL) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the 2016 as approved by Hyderabad Bench of (NCLT). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

has been awarded a contract by Daewoo - Tata projects JV to provide one initial high speed vessel to support construction for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. The contract is for a period of 2 years with an extension option upto 30 months and will start in the month of February 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)