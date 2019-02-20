Majesco in focus after partnering with APL

-
Majesco announced that American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) selected Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite platform as the foundation of its digital business transformation strategy. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.
Essel Propack has further received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of Inter corporate deposit. Essel has already received Rs 25.30 crore in last month. The balance amount is expected to be received by March 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.
Vedanta termed reports of alleged discussions between Vedanta and JSW Steel for a possible last-minute joint bid for Essar Steel as speculative and baseless. The company confirms categorically that it is not in the process of submitting any revised bid for Essar Steel under the IBC process as mentioned in the articles, Vedanta said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.
Maharashtra Seamless made payment of Rs 477 crore for acquisition of United Seamless Tubulaar (USTPL) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 as approved by Hyderabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.
Duke Offshore has been awarded a contract by Daewoo - Tata projects JV to provide one initial high speed vessel to support construction for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. The contract is for a period of 2 years with an extension option upto 30 months and will start in the month of February 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 February 2019.
