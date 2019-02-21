Dr. Reddy's Labs in focus on re-launch of generic Suboxone film in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries announced the re-launch of its and Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone ( and naloxone) sublingual film, in the market. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.

has changed outlook on JSW Steel's corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured bond rating to "Positive" from "Stable" while affirming rating at Ba2. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.

has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with (JSC) on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build major structural assemblies for fuselage and aggregate assembly, sub-assemblies and detail parts fabrication. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.

Zuari Agro Chemicals' board of directors approved raising of funds by way of issue of Compulsory Convertible Debentures to the existing shareholders of the company on a rights basis up to Rs 500 crore subject to all applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.

has given physical delivery of its one "m.v. Tamilnadu", to its buyer. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.

