Dr. Reddy's Labs in focus on re-launch of generic Suboxone film in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries announced the re-launch of its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film, in the United States market. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.
Moody's Investors Service has changed outlook on JSW Steel's corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured bond rating to "Positive" from "Stable" while affirming rating at Ba2. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.
Dynamatic Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build major structural assemblies for fuselage and aggregate assembly, sub-assemblies and detail parts fabrication. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.
Zuari Agro Chemicals' board of directors approved raising of funds by way of issue of Compulsory Convertible Debentures to the existing shareholders of the company on a rights basis up to Rs 500 crore subject to all applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.
Shipping Corporation of India has given physical delivery of its one bulk carrier "m.v. Tamilnadu", to its buyer. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.
