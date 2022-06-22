GAIL (India) plans foray into distributed LNG production biz

GAIL (India) plans to enter into distributed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production with the vision to cater the demand from off-grid locations and transport sector.

GAIL has placed order for two small-scale liquefaction skids capable of producing LNG on a pilot basis. Liquefaction will be achieved through proprietary technology-based mobile liquefaction skids.

These plants will help in distribution of natural gas through liquefaction in new CGD areas, liquefaction of gas at isolated fields and will support setting-up of LNG fueling stations and in bunkering. It will be first of its kind in the country to introduce portable and scalable liquefaction units.

Further, GAIL is also under discussions for manufacturing liquefaction skids in India.

