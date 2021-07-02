Wonderla Bangalore Resort set to reopen on 5 July

Wonderla Resort in Bangalore is all set to reopen its business from 5 July 2021 with a 50% capacity as a crowd control measure.

Keeping in mind the ongoing situation, Wonderla continues to follow all the safety and precautionary measures like well sanitized rooms and limited but sufficient facilities, adhering to the government guidelines.

Celebrating the much awaited reopening of Wonderla Resorts, Wonderla Holidays has extended an offer costing Rs 4999 + GST for two pax for one night, including breakfast and dinner

