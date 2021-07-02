EPL director resigns

-
With effect from 31 August 2021EPL announced that Sudhanshu Vats has resigned from the post of Director, CEO and Managing Director of the Company effective from 31 August 2021 and accordingly he will also cease as key managerial personnel pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013.
