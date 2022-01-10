Wonderla Holidays temporarily shuts Bangalore park operations for two weekends

Wonderla Holidays has intimated that the Government of Karnataka has ordered to temporarily shut the Bangalore park operations for two weekends i.e., January 8 & 9 and 15 & 16, to contain COVID-19.

On a standalone basis, Wonderla Holidays reported a net loss of Rs 9.28 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 17.21 crore in Q2 FY22 over Rs 0.18 crore in Q2 FY21.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

Shares of Wonderla Holidays rose 1.86% to Rs 210.80 on BSE.

