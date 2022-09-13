Xchanging Solutions Ltd Spikes 4.62%

Xchanging Solutions Ltd has added 25.19% over last one month compared to 1.48% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX

Xchanging Solutions Ltd rose 4.62% today to trade at Rs 89.45. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.78% to quote at 29900.25. The index is down 1.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eClerx Services Ltd increased 3.46% and Vakrangee Ltd added 3.35% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 13.47 % over last one year compared to the 3.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd has added 25.19% over last one month compared to 1.48% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11476 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41639 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 131.5 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.9 on 20 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)