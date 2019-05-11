Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 58.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 296.61 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 58.99% to Rs 82.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 296.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.34% to Rs 282.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.87% to Rs 1108.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 729.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales296.61212.61 40 1108.14729.68 52 OPM %40.3830.56 -36.4227.03 - PBDT129.8172.17 80 452.63226.74 100 PBT123.0067.82 81 425.24203.38 109 NP82.5351.91 59 282.49143.88 96
