Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 58.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 296.61 crore

Net profit of rose 58.99% to Rs 82.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 296.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.34% to Rs 282.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.87% to Rs 1108.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 729.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

296.61212.611108.14729.6840.3830.5636.4227.03129.8172.17452.63226.74123.0067.82425.24203.3882.5351.91282.49143.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)