IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 34.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 249.52 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 34.16% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 249.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 228.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.09% to Rs 50.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 940.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 835.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

