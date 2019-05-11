JUST IN
IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 34.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 249.52 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 34.16% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 249.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 228.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.09% to Rs 50.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 940.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 835.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales249.52228.27 9 940.26835.34 13 OPM %10.2214.10 -11.5612.68 - PBDT25.9233.05 -22 110.07106.35 3 PBT14.2421.57 -34 64.0562.55 2 NP13.0519.82 -34 50.4647.12 7

