La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 72.03 croreNet profit of La Opala RG rose 14.20% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 72.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.82% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 278.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales72.0368.03 6 278.10259.29 7 OPM %32.9034.57 -40.4041.19 - PBDT29.4026.95 9 129.08119.25 8 PBT25.4923.42 9 112.62105.47 7 NP16.1614.15 14 74.0473.44 1
