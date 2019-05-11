La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 72.03 crore

Net profit of La RG rose 14.20% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 72.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.82% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 278.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

72.0368.03278.10259.2932.9034.5740.4041.1929.4026.95129.08119.2525.4923.42112.62105.4716.1614.1574.0473.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)