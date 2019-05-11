Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit rises 888.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 46.97 crore

Net profit of Granite Industries rose 888.57% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 729.91% to Rs 9.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 172.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 200.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

