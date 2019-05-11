Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit rises 888.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit rises 2871.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Army Recruitment Office identifies 42 recruits enrolled using fraudulent methods
EC holding workshops on counting of votes for Returning Officers
Romania: 10 injured after suspect stabs, drives into people
Painting found in Romania studied as possibly stolen
-
Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 46.97 croreNet profit of Aro Granite Industries rose 888.57% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 729.91% to Rs 9.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 172.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 200.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.9749.18 -4 172.44200.72 -14 OPM %15.397.18 -13.796.24 - PBDT6.892.57 168 20.789.93 109 PBT4.790.48 898 12.531.28 879 NP3.460.35 889 9.711.17 730
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU