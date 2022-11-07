Yasho Inds spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 65% YoY

Yasho Industries surged 7.92% to Rs 1765.80 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 64.82% to Rs 22.35 crore on 43.97% increase in net sales to Rs 193.47 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 56.10% to Rs 21.43 crore on 40.22% increase in net sales to Rs 192.44 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 50.7% year-on-year to Rs 27.29 crore in Q2 September 2022.

During the quarter, total expense jumped 39.4% to Rs 161.22 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 37.4% to Rs 124.04 crore and employee cost increased 23.5% to Rs 10.05 crore.

EBITDA rose 43.94% YoY to Rs 36.26 crore in Q2 September 2022. EBITDA margin stood at 18.84% in Q2 FY23 as against 18.36% in Q2 FY22.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 8.17 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 as against Rs 7.99 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

Parag Jhaveri, managing director & CEO, said: "We are pleased to report consistent quarterly performance. Total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 192.4 Cr, a growth of 40.22% on YoY basis. We continue to see interest in our product offerings globally. This quarter your company received its environmental clearance for its greenfield project at Pakhajan, Gujarat. Civil activities at the site have started and we intend to commence production in Q4FY24.

Due to global macroeconomic headwinds we see some volatility in raw material and finished product prices. Despite this, your company is doing its best to sustain the current sales momentum through better product mix and making efficient use of our multi-purpose facilities.

As we wait to commence production at our new Pakhajan site, we continue to improve our product mix and offerings from our existing facilities which are operating at full capacity. Our sustained investments in R&D and process development have resulted in consistent growth in our EBITDA margins over the last few quarters. This has been possible on account of new product offerings and improved process economics. We are confident to grow the company from a medium to long term timeframe and continue to take steps that result in increasing shareholder wealth."

Yasho Industries is a global manufacturer & supplier of specialty & fine ​chemicals. It manufactures performance chemicals for industries as diverse as rubber & latex, food & flavors, perfumery, lubricants and other specialty applications.

