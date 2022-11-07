Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NIIT Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2022.

NIIT Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2022.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 11.41% to Rs 51.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd soared 10.30% to Rs 323.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33454 shares in the past one month.

Britannia Industries Ltd spiked 10.22% to Rs 4189.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26345 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd exploded 8.73% to Rs 75.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd gained 7.73% to Rs 50.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)