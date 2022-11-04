Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 77.54% in the June 2022 quarter
Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the September 2022 quarter
NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 43.97% to Rs 193.47 croreNet profit of Yasho Industries rose 64.82% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 193.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales193.47134.38 44 OPM %18.4416.49 -PBDT33.4421.55 55 PBT28.4017.94 58 NP22.3513.56 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU