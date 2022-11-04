Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.97% to Rs 193.47 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 64.82% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 193.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.193.47134.3818.4416.4933.4421.5528.4017.9422.3513.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)