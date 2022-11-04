JUST IN
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.97% to Rs 193.47 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 64.82% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 193.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales193.47134.38 44 OPM %18.4416.49 -PBDT33.4421.55 55 PBT28.4017.94 58 NP22.3513.56 65

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:59 IST

