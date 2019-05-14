3M India's MD to take over as VP & GM in Abrasives Systems Division, Safety & Industrial Business Group

Effective 01 June 20193M India announced that effective 01 June 2019, Debarati Sen, Managing Director of the Company is taking on a Global role as Vice President and General Manager in Abrasives Systems Division, Safety & Industrial Business Group and will be based out of St. Paul, USA.
This is pending approval at the ensuing Nomination and Remuneration Committee(NRC) Meeting and Board Meeting to be held on May 28, 2019. Her successor will be nominated and announced as per the requirements, after the same is taken up by NRC and approved by the Board.
