JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nestle India in spotlight after Q1 result

Board of Welspun Corp approves proposal for buyback of shares
Business Standard

Alkem Laboratories update on USFDA inspection of its St. Louis facility

Capital Market 

Alkem Laboratories announced that it has received letter from the US FDA classifying the inspection conducted at its St. Louis facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

St.

Louis facility contributes about 2% of the Company's total US revenues or about 0.5% of the Company's consolidated revenues. The Company believes that this classification will not have any significant impact on existing supplies or the existing revenues from the operations of this facility.

The Company shall continue to work closely with US FDA to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 09:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU