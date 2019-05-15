Alkem Laboratories update on USFDA inspection of its St. Louis facility

announced that it has received letter from the US classifying the inspection conducted at its as Action Indicated (OAI).

Louis facility contributes about 2% of the Company's total US revenues or about 0.5% of the Company's consolidated revenues. The Company believes that this classification will not have any significant impact on existing supplies or the existing revenues from the operations of this facility.

The Company shall continue to work closely with US to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)