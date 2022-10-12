JUST IN
Business Standard

Kalpataru Power Transmission receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CARE

Kalpataru Power Transmission has received affirmation in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1+
Commercial paper - CARE A1+
Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 19:42 IST

