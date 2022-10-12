Kalpataru Power Transmission receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CARE

Kalpataru Power Transmission has received affirmation in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1+

Commercial paper - CARE A1+

Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)