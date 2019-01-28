Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Sundaram Clayton Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, DLF Ltd and Bharti Infratel Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2019.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soared 8.53% to Rs 346.6 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 89.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sundaram Clayton Ltd spiked 4.77% to Rs 3060. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76 shares in the past one month.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 3.48% to Rs 101.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11411 shares in the past one month.
DLF Ltd jumped 2.64% to Rs 161.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharti Infratel Ltd rose 2.50% to Rs 286.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
