Zee Media Corporation consolidated net profit rises 165.11% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 194.22 croreNet profit of Zee Media Corporation rose 165.11% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 194.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 158.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales194.22158.30 23 OPM %29.7723.60 -PBDT54.9634.88 58 PBT41.1223.31 76 NP27.2010.26 165
