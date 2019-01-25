Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 488.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 60.45 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies rose 488.00% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 60.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 58.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.4558.01 4 OPM %5.612.28 -PBDT5.571.79 211 PBT4.100.41 900 NP2.940.50 488
