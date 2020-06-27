JUST IN
Zee Media Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Zee Media Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.04% to Rs 121.84 crore

Net profit of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 93.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.04% to Rs 121.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 288.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 55.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 559.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 607.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales121.84150.49 -19 559.34607.11 -8 OPM %15.6118.90 -25.8721.07 - PBDT15.8328.47 -44 130.32121.67 7 PBT0.4215.80 -97 58.4974.50 -21 NP5.67-93.17 LP -288.51-55.28 -422

