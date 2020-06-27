Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 54.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.85% to Rs 408.58 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies declined 54.16% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 408.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 590.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.21% to Rs 56.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 1943.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2335.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

408.58590.821943.402335.829.5211.259.6210.4739.1263.39176.46227.0414.5742.9478.05146.1512.1726.5556.9095.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)