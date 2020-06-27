JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 145.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 54.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.85% to Rs 408.58 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies declined 54.16% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 408.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 590.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.21% to Rs 56.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 1943.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2335.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales408.58590.82 -31 1943.402335.82 -17 OPM %9.5211.25 -9.6210.47 - PBDT39.1263.39 -38 176.46227.04 -22 PBT14.5742.94 -66 78.05146.15 -47 NP12.1726.55 -54 56.9095.16 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU