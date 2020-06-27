Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Hexa Tradex reported to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 47.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 283.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.01 900 0.230.06 283 OPM %-1090.00-11300.00 --7669.57-8233.33 - PBDT-1.13-1.08 -5 -17.9749.75 PL PBT-1.13-1.08 -5 -17.9749.75 PL NP-8.991.07 PL -19.9347.17 PL
