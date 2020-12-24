Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 109.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3254 shares

Vedanta Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 December 2020.

Vedanta Ltd registered volume of 1278.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 56.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.44% to Rs.163.15. Volumes stood at 48.97 lakh shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27727 shares. The stock gained 12.75% to Rs.341.75. Volumes stood at 57748 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 31988 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8813 shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.1,088.85. Volumes stood at 9237 shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd saw volume of 8.5 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.70% to Rs.85.20. Volumes stood at 5.84 lakh shares in the last session.

