Caplin Point gains after USFDA nod for anaesthetic injection

-
ALSO READ
ABB to provide critical automation and safety system for Deccan Fine Chemical's facility in Tuni, AP
Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Cyclobenzaprine HCI Tablets
Caplin Point Q2 PAT jumps 10% to Rs 63 cr
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Potassium Chloride ER Tablets
Navin Fluorine gains as board approves capex plan
-
Caplin Point Laboratories rose 2.35% to Rs 507.45 after the company said its subsidiary received US drug regulator's approval for etomidate injection USP.
The drug maker said that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) etomidate injection USP, 20 mg/10 ml (2 mg/ml) and 40 mg/20 ml (2 mg/ml) single-dose vial presentations. The product is generic therapeutic equivalent to Amidate (etomidate) injection, of Hospira Inc.
According to IQVIA (IMS Health), etomidate injection USP had US sales data of approximately $9 million for the 12- month period ending Oct 2020.
Etomidate is a general anesthetic, used for the induction of general anesthesia and for the supplementation of sub potent anesthetic agents.
C. C. Paarthipan, chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories, commented: "We understand Etomidate injection has frequently been on the shortage list in the US, which is probably the reason why we received this approval within 6 months. We hope to launch this product within a short period in the US."
Caplin Steriles has developed and filed 19 ANDAs on its own and with partners, with 11 approvals so far.
The company is also working on a portfolio of 35 simple and complex injectable and ophthalmic products, to be filed over the next 4 years, with an addressable market size of $2.1 billion.
Caplin Point Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It holds over 2800 product licenses across the globe, with a dominant position in Latin America. The company is entering into Regulated markets of US, EU, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, with a state of the art manufacturing facility for Injectables, already approved by EU-GMP, ANVISA and US FDA.
The pharmaceutical company reported 9.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.83 crore on 18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 268.12 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU