Zen Tech bags export order of Rs 13.5 cr

Zen Technologies on Monday announced that it secured an export order for the supply of training equipment worth approximately Rs 13.5 crore.With this, the company's total order book now stands at Rs 428.56 crore. The company has so far received order worth Rs 256.30 crore from domestic clients and Rs 172.26 crore from export clients.
Zen Technologies provides defence training solutions, drones and anti-drones solutions and has a track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 2.32 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales jumped 58% to Rs 26.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
