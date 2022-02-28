Shriram Transport Finance to mull interim dividend on 5 March

-
The NBFC on Friday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 5 March to consider the recommendation of second interim dividend for financial year 2021-22.For the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend, the NBFC has set 14 March 2022 as the record date of the dividend. Earlier on 22 October 2021, the company announced first interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.
Shriram Transport is the largest asset financing NBFC in the country and holistic finance provider for the commercial vehicle industry.
The company's standalone net profit declined 6.47% to Rs 680.62 crore despite an 8.76% increase in total income to Rs 4,832.33 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Shriram Transport Finance ended 5.63% higher at Rs 1,126.70 on Friday.
