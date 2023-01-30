Zen Tech gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Zen Technologies advanced 2.97% to Rs 197.90 after the aerospace company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.44 crore in Q3 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations zoomed 222.8% to Rs 52.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.26 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 15.01 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 0.30 crore in Q3 FY22. The company has an exceptional loss of Rs 2 crore in the third quarter.

In Q3 FY23, total expenses surged 132.16% YoY to Rs 39.42 crore. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 29.82 crore (up 263.6% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 8.07 crore (up 51.04% YoY) during the period under review.

Zen Technologies is engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police and Para-military Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market.

