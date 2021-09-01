Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 316.82 points or 1.27% at 25290.68 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Havells India Ltd (up 2.29%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.19%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.17%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.01%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 1.06%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.01%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.95%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.86%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.65%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.91%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 230.32 or 0.4% at 57782.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.2 points or 0.35% at 17191.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.19 points or 0.67% at 27099.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.67 points or 0.68% at 8346.91.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 885 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)