JSW Steel records crude steel production of 3.85 MT in Q2 FY21

JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 3.85 million tons in Q2 FY21.

With this the company has achieved average capacity utilisation of 86% in Q2 FY21 in line with pre Covid-19 level of 85% of last year Q2. This is a quantum jump from capacity utilisation of 66% for Q1FY21, which was impacted by the pandemic.

Crude steel production in Q2 FY21 rose 30% to 3.85 million tons compared to 2.96 million tons in Q1 FY21.

Flat rolled products production in Q2 FY21 rose 38% to 2.84 million tons compared to 2.05 million tons in Q1 FY21.

Long rolled products production in Q2 FY21 rose 69% to 0.77 million tons compared to 0.45 million tons in Q1 FY21.

Crude steel production was 6.81 million tons in 1H FY21, lower by 16% compared to 8.08 million tons in 1H FY20.

Flat rolled products production was 4.90 million tons in 1H FY21, lower by 13% compared to 5.62 million tons in 1H FY20.

Long rolled products production was 1.22 million tons in 1H FY21, lower by 35% compared to 1.87 million tons in 1H FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)