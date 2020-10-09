JSW Steel records crude steel production of 3.85 MT in Q2 FY21

-
JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 3.85 million tons in Q2 FY21.
With this the company has achieved average capacity utilisation of 86% in Q2 FY21 in line with pre Covid-19 level of 85% of last year Q2. This is a quantum jump from capacity utilisation of 66% for Q1FY21, which was impacted by the pandemic.
Crude steel production in Q2 FY21 rose 30% to 3.85 million tons compared to 2.96 million tons in Q1 FY21.
Flat rolled products production in Q2 FY21 rose 38% to 2.84 million tons compared to 2.05 million tons in Q1 FY21.
Long rolled products production in Q2 FY21 rose 69% to 0.77 million tons compared to 0.45 million tons in Q1 FY21.
Crude steel production was 6.81 million tons in 1H FY21, lower by 16% compared to 8.08 million tons in 1H FY20.
Flat rolled products production was 4.90 million tons in 1H FY21, lower by 13% compared to 5.62 million tons in 1H FY20.
Long rolled products production was 1.22 million tons in 1H FY21, lower by 35% compared to 1.87 million tons in 1H FY20.
