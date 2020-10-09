CreditAccess Grameen allots 1.13 cr equity shares under QIP issue

CreditAccess Grameen has allotted 1,13,15,323 Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 707 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 697 per Equity Share) which is at a discount of 0.1 % (i.e.

Rs 0.69 per Equity Share) against the floor price of Rs 707.69 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs 799.99 crore, pursuant to the issue.

