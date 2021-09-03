Zen Technologies wins orders worth Rs 155 cr from Indian Air Force

Zen Technologies secured an order of Rs 155 crore from Indian Air Force (IAF) for the supply of Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS). The order will be carried out in a 12 month time frame.

In the face of stiff competition from foreign companies partnering with Indian companies, Zen Technologies emerged as the lead runner on the back of superior product quality at competitive pricing. This is Zen Technologies' first significant order in the anti-drone space, and the company remains confident of securing additional orders in the future.

