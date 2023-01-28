Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 61.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.98% to Rs 7.78 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 61.77% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.98% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.789.2645.8960.043.735.331.933.611.383.61

