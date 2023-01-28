Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 61.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.98% to Rs 7.78 croreNet profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 61.77% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.98% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.789.26 -16 OPM %45.8960.04 -PBDT3.735.33 -30 PBT1.933.61 -47 NP1.383.61 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU