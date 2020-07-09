JUST IN
Zensar features in ISG Digital Case Study Book showcasing digital excellence

Zensar Technologies has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for the important role Zensar played in two case studies featured in the 2020 ISG Digital Case Studies Book, Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation.

The ISG Digital Case Study Book is a compilation of 25 top case studies showcasing digital excellence, innovation and client success. The two cases featured describe Zensar' s work with a U.

K. based global oil & gas major and a South Africa based global leader in vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions. Zensar enabled both clients to reach their digital transformation initiatives successfully.

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 14:51 IST

