Zensar launches integrated Digital XDR solution

-
ALSO READ
TCS expands partnership with Morrisons
Quick Heal Technologies to invest USD 2 million in Israel based L7 Defense
TCS launches 10 new Threat Management Centers
RBI Releases Document Aimed At Enhancing Cyber Security Posture Of Urban Co-operative Banking Sector
HCL Technologies opens its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Sweden
-
Zensar Technologies announced the launch of its integrated Digital XDR (extended threat detection response) solution as part of its Digital Foundation Services offerings. Due to the continued rise in remote working, there is a marked increase of security and risk threats to enterprises globally. Zensar's XDR solution provides organizations with adaptive expert intelligence and threat prediction capabilities by prioritizing the business risk tailored to their environment.
Zensar's XDR as a Service is a fully managed service model combining scalability with a strong and secure hosted service that can be delivered within hours, providing fast detection and response against factors including Indicators of Compromise (IoC) and Indicators of Attack (IoA).
XDR also provides contextual, actionable alerts through a single pane of glass, offering a prioritized view of cybersecurity risk profile and compliance status; as well as identifying incidents that pose the biggest threat. This offering eliminates the need for expensive hardware appliances and provides usage-based threat detection and hunting services, and generates audit reports allowing clientsto pay based on OPEX. As part of the offering, clients typically receive a custom playbook and industry-specific relevant use cases and threat intelligence information with built-in hunting capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU