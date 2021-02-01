Zensar launches integrated Digital XDR solution

Zensar Technologies announced the launch of its integrated Digital XDR (extended threat detection response) solution as part of its Digital Foundation Services offerings. Due to the continued rise in remote working, there is a marked increase of security and risk threats to enterprises globally. Zensar's XDR solution provides organizations with adaptive expert intelligence and threat prediction capabilities by prioritizing the business risk tailored to their environment.

Zensar's XDR as a Service is a fully managed service model combining scalability with a strong and secure hosted service that can be delivered within hours, providing fast detection and response against factors including Indicators of Compromise (IoC) and Indicators of Attack (IoA).

XDR also provides contextual, actionable alerts through a single pane of glass, offering a prioritized view of cybersecurity risk profile and compliance status; as well as identifying incidents that pose the biggest threat. This offering eliminates the need for expensive hardware appliances and provides usage-based threat detection and hunting services, and generates audit reports allowing clientsto pay based on OPEX. As part of the offering, clients typically receive a custom playbook and industry-specific relevant use cases and threat intelligence information with built-in hunting capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)