Stronger sales growth pushes output expansion to 13-month high: Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI
Zensar Technologies features in Novarica's Market Navigator Report for insurance sector

Zensar Technologies has been featured in Novarica's Market Navigator Report: Business Intelligence Solutions for Insurers 2018.

This report provides an overview of the insurance specific business intelligence software solutions currently available to US insurers. The report contains profiles of key vendor solutions, summarizing the vendor organization, technology used, differentiators, client base, lines of business supported, deployment options, implementation approaches, upgrades/enhancements, and key functions.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 16:39 IST

