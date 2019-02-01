Zensar Technologies features in Novarica's Market Navigator Report for insurance sector

-
Zensar Technologies has been featured in Novarica's Market Navigator Report: Business Intelligence Solutions for Insurers 2018.
This report provides an overview of the insurance specific business intelligence software solutions currently available to US insurers. The report contains profiles of key vendor solutions, summarizing the vendor organization, technology used, differentiators, client base, lines of business supported, deployment options, implementation approaches, upgrades/enhancements, and key functions.
