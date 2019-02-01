Escorts tractor sales grow 12.7% in Jan 2019

JUST IN
Escorts announced that in January 2019, its Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) sold 5,991 tractors registering a growth of 12.7% against 5,316 tractors sold in January 2018.

Domestic tractor sales in January 2019 at 5,762 tractors registering a growth of 11.7% against 5,160 tractors in January 2018.

Export for the month of January 2019 at 229 tractors registering a growth of 46.8% as against 156 tractors sold in January 2018.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019.

