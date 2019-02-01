NCC bags orders worth Rs 4089.7 crore in January

NCC has received orders aggregating Rs 4089.7 crore in the month of January 2019.

Out of these, three orders totalling Rs 922.5 crore pertain to roads division, five orders totalling to Rs 2580.6 crore pertain to building division and one order of Rs 586.6 crore was received under the water division. These orders are received from central / state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

