JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tamil Nadu Petro Products announces change in directorate
Business Standard

NCC bags orders worth Rs 4089.7 crore in January

Capital Market 

NCC has received orders aggregating Rs 4089.7 crore in the month of January 2019.

Out of these, three orders totalling Rs 922.5 crore pertain to roads division, five orders totalling to Rs 2580.6 crore pertain to building division and one order of Rs 586.6 crore was received under the water division. These orders are received from central / state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 09:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements