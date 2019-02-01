Directorate of Health Services signs 3 year partnership with Sanofi India

-
ALSO READ
Sanofi India net profit rises 2.49pc to Rs 119 cr in Jul-Sep
Sanofi launches its multiple sclerosis treatment drug in India
Apollo Clinics Selects Medvarsity to Launch the Integrated Nursing Training Program
Cos increasing focus on employees' emotional,fin health: Study
Fortis Healthcare acquires Indian assets of RHT
-
The Directorate of Health Services has announced a 3-year partnership with Sanofi India to build awareness of diabetes and its management, for a better quality of life.
Through this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration, Sanofi India's team of medical experts and diabetologists will educate and upskill the State department's healthcare personnel serving the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) cell; and the Medical Officers of the Health and Wellness centers.
Alongside, Directorate of Health services will also partner Sanofi India to run its international programme KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in School), to raise awareness of diabetes amongst school children.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU