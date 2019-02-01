Directorate of Health Services signs 3 year partnership with Sanofi India

The Directorate of Services has announced a 3-year partnership with India to build awareness of and its management, for a better quality of life.

Through this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration, India's team of medical experts and diabetologists will educate and upskill the State department's serving the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) cell; and the Medical Officers of the and Wellness centers.

Alongside, Directorate of services will also partner India to run its international programme KiDS (Kids and in School), to raise awareness of amongst school children.

