Business Standard

Directorate of Health Services signs 3 year partnership with Sanofi India

The Directorate of Health Services has announced a 3-year partnership with Sanofi India to build awareness of diabetes and its management, for a better quality of life.

Through this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration, Sanofi India's team of medical experts and diabetologists will educate and upskill the State department's healthcare personnel serving the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) cell; and the Medical Officers of the Health and Wellness centers.

Alongside, Directorate of Health services will also partner Sanofi India to run its international programme KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in School), to raise awareness of diabetes amongst school children.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 11:04 IST

