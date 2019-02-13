Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.10% to Rs 1.84 croreNet loss of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 32.10% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.842.71 -32 OPM %-9.2425.09 -PBDT-0.371.19 PL PBT-0.381.18 PL NP-0.270.96 PL
