Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 40.66% to Rs 1.28 croreNet profit of Mitshi India declined 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.66% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.280.91 41 OPM %10.1613.19 -PBDT0.130.21 -38 PBT0.120.20 -40 NP0.080.20 -60
