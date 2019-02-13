Industrial Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 3.31% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 78.55% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust declined 3.31% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 78.55% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.743.45 -79 OPM %-22.97-2.90 -PBDT3.523.64 -3 PBT3.503.62 -3 NP3.503.62 -3

