Zomato allots 30.08 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Zomato has allotted 30,08,300 equity shares under ESOP on 03 November 2022.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company would be increased from Rs. 854,87,36,288/- (consisting of 854,87,36,288 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 8,55,17,44,588/- (consisting of 8,55,17,44,588 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each).

