Zomato allots 30.08 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Business Standard

Zomato has allotted 30,08,300 equity shares under ESOP on 03 November 2022.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company would be increased from Rs. 854,87,36,288/- (consisting of 854,87,36,288 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 8,55,17,44,588/- (consisting of 8,55,17,44,588 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 20:27 IST

