Airtel launches 5G Plus services at new terminal of Kempegowda International Airport

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus services at the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport).

Ahead of its formal inauguration, Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network.

Customers can now enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas etc.

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:30 IST

