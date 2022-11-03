Airtel launches 5G Plus services at new terminal of Kempegowda International Airport

-
ALSO READ
GMR JV takes operational charge of Medan Airport in Indonesia
Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, HFCL in focus
Sensex, Nifty at the high point of the day; metal stocks rise for 2nd day
GMR Hyderabad gets extension in terms of concession agreement for operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
GMR to divest its stake in Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation
-
Ahead of its formal inauguration, Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network.
Customers can now enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas etc.
All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU