Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer

Wipro announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Amit will be responsible for improving organizational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth.

He will work closely with Wipro's leadership teams across the organization on transformation initiatives with the aim of improving customer-centricity. Amit will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and the Enterprise Risk Management functions.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:26 IST

